A Massive Dinosaur Exhibit Is Coming To Ontario & You'll Be Faced With A 15-Metre Megalodon
It's opening in multiple cities including Toronto.
Cue the Jurassic Park theme music! A larger-than-life dinosaur exhibit is making its way across Ontario, and you can roam with prehistoric giants.
Jurassic Quest in North America's biggest dinosaur event featuring life-like dinosaurs, activities, and more. The attraction will be opening in multiple cities around Ontario including Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Ottawa, and Toronto, and will run into 2023. The Toronto event will take place at the Eaton Centre in December.
Man standing beside a T-rex replica. Courtesy of Jurassic Quest
You can wander through the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, and even dive into the Ancient Oceans exhibit, which is making its Canadian debut.
Here, you'll be met with the largest apex predator that ever lived — a 15-metre long megalodon that actually moves. You'll be able to see other massive animatronic dinos as you explore the areas, so you'll feel as though you've stepped back in time.
The attraction works with paleontologists to create replicas with realistic details, such as tooth size, skin texture, and movement. It's basically like a trip to Jurassic Park, but luckily, there's no chance of being chased by a dinosaur.
Other activities include fossil digging, live dinosaur shows, and interactive science activities. The experience is self-guided, so you can walk through at your own pace and take your time exploring.
Tickets are available online, and you can find out the specific tour dates for each city on the website. If you want to experience more of these massive reptilians, you can take a trip to Canada's Dinosaur Park, where you can drive through an area filled with enormous, moving dinos.
Jurassic Quest
Replicas of prehistoric underwater creatures.
Price: $27.50 per adult
When: Multiple dates
Address: Across Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Roam with the dinosaurs at this massive attraction coming to Ontario.
