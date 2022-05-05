Paris' Moulin Rouge Windmill Has A Secret Room & It's Just $1 A Night On Airbnb
Voulez-vous coucher ici?
You can now live the fantasy of a Moulin Rouge-style night in the Parisian Montmarte District, and you don't even have to prove your cabaret skills to book it with Airbnb.
The company is offering a few lucky guests the chance to stay inside the iconic Parisian landmark's windmill, as part of a limited-time promotional experience.
Each guest can book it for just one night, but there's no way you won't be able to pay the fee.
For just €1 per night, Airbnb is offering three one-night stays in a secret room located inside the actual red windmill.
"The secret room has been transformed into a Belle Époque boudoir to transport guests back in time to the origins of the Moulin Rouge," says the listing on Airbnb.
for the first time ever, guests can experience an overnight stay inside the iconic red windmill at the @MoulinRouge \n\nbookings open on may 17 at 7pm CEST: http://airbnb.com/moulinrouge\u00a0pic.twitter.com/QCQy0rvY5C— Airbnb (@Airbnb) 1651503824
Those who land the booking will also get backstage access to the theater, a traditional French three-course meal, and the best seats in the house during the Moulin Rouge's famous show Féerie.
The lead dancer for the show, Claudine Van Den Bergh, is listed as the host, and she will be opening the doors to the space on June 13, 20 and 27 for up to two guests per stay.
Inside the room, guests will also find a boudoir filled with exquisite "art nouveau features" which includes a small paper stage in order to get guests excited about the spirit of the cabaret.
There's also a dressing area with all sorts of throwback accessories including vintage costumes, fragrant perfumes and love letters, so you can feel just as pursued as Nicole Kidman in the Moulin Rouge film.
For guests who want sit and enjoy the outdoors, it also includes a private rooftop terrace decorated with an ornate pagoda and garden furniture with styles from the time period.
Bookings for the stay open on Tuesday, May 17 at 7:00 PM CEST.
If you want to book it, you'd better be fast!