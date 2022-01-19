Trending Tags

Say arrivederci to paying rent for a year!

Airbnb Is Looking For Someone To Live In A 1-Euro Italian Home & Rent Is Totally Free
Courtesy: Airbnb

Have you always dreamed about living La Dolce Vita in a picturesque Italian town? Are you dying to soak in the culture, the lifestyle and the food of Sicily?

Well, Airbnb is offering up the opportunity to live your dream by staying rent-free for a year in a small town in Sicily. Imagine that!

Airbnb is looking for one lucky individual to live in the village of Sambuca, where several homes were sold for €1 each back in 2019.

However, there is a catch: if you get the role, you'll also have to host other Airbnb visitors in the second room of the two-bedroom home.

Airbnb says you'd get to keep everything you earn from hosting people in the house, and the company really just wants you to be a great host.

The candidate will also be able to take part in a mentorship program where they will learn Italian and attend Italian cooking classes.

The three-story fully renovated home was once one of several decaying properties in the village of Sambuca, which became famous in 2019 after launching a 1 Euro House campaign.

The campaign encouraged people to invest in one of the decaying properties in the village at the cost of just €1. However, buyers also had to promise to refurbish their purchases and actually live in the town.

The whole program was put together to encourage a more lively lifestyle in the village, and to draw in a younger demographic.

Airbnb scooped up one of those homes and now it's looking to continue that mission in 2022.

"We’re looking for someone who wants to live with the local population and participate in all the important moments of the community, from the grape harvest to olive picking and we can’t wait to welcome whoever gets selected!” said Leonardo Ciaccio, the mayor of Sambuca di Sicilia, in a post on Airbnb's website.

Applicants must be over 18 years old and must be able to speak English. Whoever is selected, should be ready to live in Sambuca starting June 30, 2022.

To apply, you can complete the application form on Airbnb's website.

Buona fortuna!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

