The 'House of Gucci' Villa Is On Airbnb & You Can Spend A Night In Peak Italian Luxury
Go for a swim or soak it all up in a marble bathtub of your dreams 🛁
Have you always wanted to live the life of an '80s Italian fashion mogul?
If you just can't get enough of the stylish locales in Ridley Scott's House Of Gucci, Airbnb is now offering you the chance to spend a day in the actual villa that appears in the film.
Villa Balbiano, the dazzling Italian property featured in House of Gucci, will soon be available on Airbnb to rent for one night in March for $1,500.
In the movie, the villa is home to Aldo Gucci, the patriarch of the Gucci family played by Al Pacino.
The film, based on the book House of Gucci, tells the true-crime story of the family behind the Italian fashion house and how a single outsider was able to destroy generations worth of legacy.
The cast is loaded with stars such as Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek and Jared Leto.
The villa is one of the largest private residences on Lake Como in northern Italy and it screams luxury with its marble bathrooms, magnificent outdoor pool, private pier, boathouse and extravagant garden.
Each of the six grand bedrooms in the villa was designed by Jacques Garcia, a highly acclaimed interior decorator.
The property was built at the end of the 16th century for the renowned Cardinal Tolomeo Gallio, and it served as his private residence for several years.
Cardinal Angelo Maria Durini took it over a century later and revamped the villa to host glamorous banquets, dances and festivals.
The villa is full of 17th-century fresco paintings and collectables from major art auction houses like Christie's and Sotheby's.
The villa will be available for one night only on March 30, 2022, and the booking opens up on Monday, December 6 at 12 p.m. EST.
Set your reminders now and check out House of Gucci in theatres to get a taste of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Villa Balbiano
via AIRBNB
$1,500/night
Address: Ossuccio, Lombardia, Italy
Why You Need To Go: The Instagram photo opportunities are endless and it will feel like you're staying in an expensive art gallery for the night.
