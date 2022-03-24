You Can Rent Bad Bunny's Big Rig On Airbnb For Just $91 & VIP Concert Tickets Are Included
It's where he wrote his top hits!
Bad Bunny is now a host on Airbnb, and he's inviting a few lucky guests to see his concert and then stay on his super stylish big rig in Florida.
The Puerto Rican artist is opening the doors to his trailer for three nights on April 6, 7 and 8, during the last stop on his El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 tour in Miami.
The price is just $91 per person, and it comes with VIP tickets to his sold-out tour in Miami — if you're lucky enough to book it in time.
"I want to open the doors to my truck to share with my fans what life on the road has been like during which they’ve helped make history," he said on the Airbnb post.
The posting, which is called "El Último Big Rig," invites guests to book and stay in Bunny's iconic 53-foot, custom-designed semi-truck, which is where he usually hangs out and writes his songs.
The one-night stays are open for two guests each, and the $91 price tag is a nod to his record-breaking 9.1 billion Spotify steams in 2021.
Guests will get a virtual greeting from Bad Bunny, although he won't be crashing with his visitors after the concert.
The big rig's interior is decorated with tributes to some of Bunny's most iconic and popular music videos, as well as touches that reflect his Latin culture.
Guests will get to enjoy the big rig's powerful sound system, and they'll even get to do a photo shoot with the vehicle.
Booking opens on Airbnb at 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 29.
Stay At Bad Bunny's Big Rig With Airbnb
Where: North Miami Area
Cost: $91 per person
Booking: Airbnb.com