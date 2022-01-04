This New Ontario Airbnb Lets You Sleep In A Floating Airplane Along A Wine Route (PHOTOS)
It's opening this spring! ✈️
A new Airbnb is opening in Ontario this spring, and it looks totally fly. This isn't your average getaway spot — it's actually a floating Cessna that's been transformed into a cozy, two-person retreat.
The Airbnb is hosted by the same people behind the highly-rated floating wine barrel cabins and floating geodesic dome, which are coming up on their fifth season.
Located along a historic wine route in Essex, the tiny airplane is situated on a creek and surrounded by mature trees and wildlife.
You can cuddle up and stargaze from the cockpit, or watch one of the themed movies that are available such as Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
There won't be flight attendants on board to bring you drinks, but you can still make yourself a cup of coffee from the machine at the back of the plane.
Nearby, you'll find "The Terminal", where you can store your luggage, shower, and use the kitchen area. The Terminal also has a bar, hammock, chessboard, and barbecue.
Other activities include a romantic rope swing, paddleboat, and croquet.
Leave your passport behind and step aboard this new Ontario Airbnb this spring for a unique vacation.
Floating Plane on the Wine Route
$220/night
Neighbourhood: Essex, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can have an out-of-this-world stay aboard this new airplane Airbnb, which is opening this spring.
