Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Travel
ontario airbnbs

This New Ontario Airbnb Lets You Sleep In A Floating Airplane Along A Wine Route (PHOTOS)

It's opening this spring! ✈️

This New Ontario Airbnb Lets You Sleep In A Floating Airplane Along A Wine Route (PHOTOS)
Beth & Ben | Airbnb

A new Airbnb is opening in Ontario this spring, and it looks totally fly. This isn't your average getaway spot — it's actually a floating Cessna that's been transformed into a cozy, two-person retreat.

The Airbnb is hosted by the same people behind the highly-rated floating wine barrel cabins and floating geodesic dome, which are coming up on their fifth season.

Located along a historic wine route in Essex, the tiny airplane is situated on a creek and surrounded by mature trees and wildlife.

Beth & Ben | Airbnb

You can cuddle up and stargaze from the cockpit, or watch one of the themed movies that are available such as Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

Beth & Ben | Airbnb

There won't be flight attendants on board to bring you drinks, but you can still make yourself a cup of coffee from the machine at the back of the plane.

Beth & Ben | Airbnb

Nearby, you'll find "The Terminal", where you can store your luggage, shower, and use the kitchen area. The Terminal also has a bar, hammock, chessboard, and barbecue.

Beth & Ben | Airbnb

Other activities include a romantic rope swing, paddleboat, and croquet.

Beth & Ben | Airbnb

Leave your passport behind and step aboard this new Ontario Airbnb this spring for a unique vacation.

Floating Plane on the Wine Route

Beth & Ben | Airbnb

$220/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Essex, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can have an out-of-this-world stay aboard this new airplane Airbnb, which is opening this spring.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

8 Airbnbs In Ontario That Are Surrounded By The Most Stunning Winter Landscapes

It's like waking up in a snow globe. ❄️

Fernwood | Airbnb, Mandie & David | Airbnb

The world looks so magical under a blanket of snow, and these Airbnbs in Ontario let you enjoy the winter landscapes to the fullest.

These spots feature incredible views of snowy surroundings that will have you packing your bags.

Keep Reading Show less

These Are Ontario's Most Wish-Listed Airbnbs Of 2021 & They'll Have You Packing Your Bags

Two spots are in Toronto!

Cindy | Airbnb, Justin | Airbnb

You don't have to go far for a dreamy vacation. These Ontario stays are the most wish-listed Airbnbs of 2021, and they'll give you major wanderlust.

From secluded cabins to sleek condominiums, it's easy to see why these places received some love.

Keep Reading Show less

These 2 Ontario Airbnbs Just Made The List For The Most Wanted Winter Cabins In Canada

Brb, booking a stay.

Cindy | Airbnb, Cindy | Airbnb

If you're dreaming of a snowy weather vacay, then it seems that Ontario is the place to be. Airbnb has just revealed the five "most wish-listed" cabins in Canada, and two Ontario spots were named.

The One Bedroom Lakefront Cottage in Muskoka as well as the Romantic Cottage Getaway in Golden Lake both made the list, and they'll fuel your wanderlust.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Top 15 Holiday Airbnbs Were Just Revealed & 8 Of Them Are In Ontario

The best place to escape with friends (or bae) for the holidays!

Kenneth | Airbnb, Brandon | Airbnb

If you're looking for a cozy place to escape the shopping madness this December, these gorgeous Ontario holiday Airbnbs could be your ticket.

A new report by Duuo has revealed Canada's top 15 Airbnb bookings, with the vast majority being located in the province and offering everything from cottages with rustic fireplaces to full-blown mansions.

Keep Reading Show less