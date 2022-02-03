Sections

This Lakeside Airbnb In Ontario Is So Magical It Even Has A Life-Sized Unicorn (PHOTOS)

You can vacation with "Sunshine-Sugarboots Sparkle-Farts". 🦄

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This Lakeside Airbnb In Ontario Is So Magical It Even Has A Life-Sized Unicorn (PHOTOS)
Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

You can vacation in a fantasy land at this fairytale Airbnb in Ontario.

Wish Lakehouse is a quaint rental by Once Upon A Stay located in Wiarton. The yellow home sleeps 10 people and has recently had a complete makeover.

Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

The whimsical spot is right next to Lake Huron and boasts sunset views from the covered porch.

Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

The interior is filled with whimsical decor that will make you feel like you're living in a fairytale, from the pastel colours to the floral chandeliers and bedrooms fit for royalty.

Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

One of the most unique aspects is the life-sized, Instagrammable unicorn called Sunshine-Sugarboots Sparkle-Farts, and with a name like that, you just know it's going to be a memorable stay.

Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

Outside, you'll find a secluded sitting area, fire pit, and hot tub.

Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

The lakehouse can be booked for a minimum of seven nights, but a week at this enchanting spot is certainly welcome.

Wish Lakehouse

Once Upon A Stay | Airbnb

$964/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Wiarton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can wake up in a fairytale at this whimsical rental, which is home to Sunshine-Sugarboots Sparkle-Farts the unicorn.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Ontario's New Beach House Airbnb Has Sandy Turquoise Shores & It's Like A Tropical Escape

Time to pack your bags!

Jessica | Airbnb

You can vacation like you're in the tropics at this new Airbnb in Ontario.

Blue Banks Beach House is a four-season getaway located on the sandy shores of Grand Bend, about two and a half hours from Toronto.

The Most Popular Road Trips From Toronto Were Just Revealed & Are Only A Few Hours Away

Time to use up your staycation tax credit!

Manfred Schmidt | Dreamstime, Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime

If you've been itching to travel and get out of Toronto, a road trip to a smaller and perhaps more charming city may be just what you need.

Vrbo just released Toronto's top drive-to destinations for 2022 and small towns seem to be all the rage this year. Luckily, the most popular spots are only a few hours away from the city by car.

7 Romantic Getaways Near Toronto That You Can Still Book For Valentine's Day Weekend

From tiny cabins to dreamy Airbnbs.

The Juniper, Hotel 52 | Airbnb

Valentine's Day is coming up, and there's still time to plan a romantic weekend getaway for you and that special someone.

From cute boutique hotels to dreamy cabin escapes, you can have the ultimate weekend of romance at these spots near Toronto.

This Ontario Town Just Made The List For One Of The Top 10 Destinations In Canada

It's just a road trip away from Toronto.

Milosk50 | Dreamstime.com

There's no need to hop on a plane in order to have a dream vacation. This Ontario town just ranked among the top 10 most popular travel spots in Canada, and it's the perfect excuse to plan your next staycation.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, a historic town under 2 hours from Toronto, came in at number five on Tripadvisor's most Popular Destinations in Canada for 2022.

