This Lakeside Airbnb In Ontario Is So Magical It Even Has A Life-Sized Unicorn (PHOTOS)
You can vacation with "Sunshine-Sugarboots Sparkle-Farts". 🦄
You can vacation in a fantasy land at this fairytale Airbnb in Ontario.
Wish Lakehouse is a quaint rental by Once Upon A Stay located in Wiarton. The yellow home sleeps 10 people and has recently had a complete makeover.
The whimsical spot is right next to Lake Huron and boasts sunset views from the covered porch.
The interior is filled with whimsical decor that will make you feel like you're living in a fairytale, from the pastel colours to the floral chandeliers and bedrooms fit for royalty.
One of the most unique aspects is the life-sized, Instagrammable unicorn called Sunshine-Sugarboots Sparkle-Farts, and with a name like that, you just know it's going to be a memorable stay.
Outside, you'll find a secluded sitting area, fire pit, and hot tub.
The lakehouse can be booked for a minimum of seven nights, but a week at this enchanting spot is certainly welcome.
Wish Lakehouse
$964/night
Neighbourhood: Wiarton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wake up in a fairytale at this whimsical rental, which is home to Sunshine-Sugarboots Sparkle-Farts the unicorn.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.