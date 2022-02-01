Ontario's New Beach House Airbnb Has Sandy Turquoise Shores & It's Like A Tropical Escape
Time to pack your bags!
You can vacation like you're in the tropics at this new Airbnb in Ontario.
Blue Banks Beach House is a four-season getaway located on the sandy shores of Grand Bend, about two and a half hours from Toronto.
The house sleeps nine people and sits on a one-acre lot with its own private beach.
Inside, you'll find three bedrooms and windows with amazing views of the turquoise lake.
There's a lounge area with a pool table where you and your friends can sit back or enjoy a game.
You can take the staircase down to the sandy shores, visit Grand Bend Beach, or relax in the six-person hot tub.
Whether you're looking for a winter vacay or a summer escape, this spot makes for a dreamy getaway no matter what season it is.
Bookings are currently available online, so call up your friends and start planning.
Blue Banks Beach House
$400 +/night
Neighbourhood: Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to the tropics at this four season beach house, which comes with its own private shoreline.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.