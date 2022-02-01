Sections

Ontario's New Beach House Airbnb Has Sandy Turquoise Shores & It's Like A Tropical Escape

Time to pack your bags!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Ontario's New Beach House Airbnb Has Sandy Turquoise Shores & It's Like A Tropical Escape
Jessica | Airbnb

You can vacation like you're in the tropics at this new Airbnb in Ontario.

Blue Banks Beach House is a four-season getaway located on the sandy shores of Grand Bend, about two and a half hours from Toronto.

The house sleeps nine people and sits on a one-acre lot with its own private beach.

Jessica | Airbnb

Inside, you'll find three bedrooms and windows with amazing views of the turquoise lake.

Jessica | Airbnb

There's a lounge area with a pool table where you and your friends can sit back or enjoy a game.

Jessica | Airbnb

You can take the staircase down to the sandy shores, visit Grand Bend Beach, or relax in the six-person hot tub.

Jessica | Airbnb

Whether you're looking for a winter vacay or a summer escape, this spot makes for a dreamy getaway no matter what season it is.

Jessica | Airbnb

Bookings are currently available online, so call up your friends and start planning.

Blue Banks Beach House

Jessica | Airbnb

$400 +/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Grand Bend, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to the tropics at this four season beach house, which comes with its own private shoreline.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

