This Ontario Beach House Rental Has 'Powder Soft' Shores & Private Cabanas By Warm Water
You can enjoy your own sandy beach.
If you're craving a beach getaway this summer then you'll want to book a stay at this gorgeous cottage rental in Ontario. Boasting "powder soft" sand and bright blue water, this dreamy beach house lets you live like you're on a Caribbean getaway.
Somerset Cottage is a waterfront Airbnb located in Port Stanley. According to the owner, the retreat was inspired by the water and is full of beachy, coastal decor.
Somerset Cottage.Sylvia | Airbnb
The cottage is open year-round and sleeps six guests in three bedrooms. The main highlight of the stay is its "resort-like setting" complete with a private sand beach and dreamy cabanas by the water.
Private beach.Sylvia | Airbnb
The lake is shallow and "stunningly blue on sunny summer days." During July and August, the water is "perfectly warm" so you can enjoy a rejuvenating dip. There are lots of beach toys, kayaks, and SUP boards for guests to take advantage of.
One of the bedrooms.Sylvia | Airbnb
The beach town of Port Stanley is a beautiful spot to explore and you can visit restaurants, local shops, a theatre, and more.
Sitting area and fireplace.Sylvia | Airbnb
The Airbnb isn't only for summer vacations. During the winter months, the cottage sets up a heated dome on the beach complete with cozy heated blankets. You can gaze out over the frosty lake and take in the views of the magical ice shelf that forms.
Dome on the beach by a fire pit.Sylvia | Airbnb
The base rate for the Airbnb ranges between $375 and $550 per night depending on what season you book your stay. If your own private beach and vibrant blue water sounds like your ideal vacation, you'll want to plan a trip here.
Currently, there is still some availability in June and September 2023 for warm-weather getaways.
Somerset Cottage
Private beach with cabanas.
$375+/night
Neighbourhood: Port Stanley, ON
Why You Need To Go: This resort-like Airbnb has a private sand beach and cabanas by warm waters.
