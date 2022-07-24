This Cute Ontario Beach Town Has East Coast Vibes & A Warm Lake With Soft Sand Shores
It's a road trip away from Toronto.
Ontario has its fair share of cute small towns, but this one comes with a dreamy sand beach. Port Stanley is a "historical working fishing and tourist village" situated on the shores of Lake Erie.
The area is home to charming local shops and restaurants as well as a sandy Main Beach that's the perfect place for a summer dip.
The beach is one of few in Canada that have been awarded Blue Flag status due to its water quality and safety measures. The soft sand shore leads gradually into the lake, which boasts clear, warm water.
The colourful buildings along the shoreline will have you feeling like you're on the East Coast as you relax in the sand or splash in the water.
There's also a smaller beach called Little Beach where you'll find 185 metres of secluded shore if you're looking for something more private.
Once you've enjoyed your time by the water, you can explore the quaint town and do some local shopping. If you have a sweet tooth, head to the vibrant Broderick's ice cream shop, where you can enjoy over 30 flavours of this summer treat.
You can enjoy a mini tropical getaway at GT's on the Beach, which claims to have Canada's largest beachside patio. The restaurant has water views and a large menu to satisfy your appetite.
There are tons of other beach towns around the province to plan a road trip to this summer, or you could even take a ferry to this stunning village on an island that's located just across the border.
Port Stanley
Price: $4 parking per hour, $20 per day
Address: Port Stanley, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cute village has East Coast vibes and a warm-water beach.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.