These Ontario Lakes Were Named Among The Most Scenic In The World & The Beaches Look Divine
You'll want to snap some photos at these spots.
These Ontario lakes are some of the most scenic in the world according to a recent study by Travelbag. The company, which specializes in long-haul holidays, recently listed the 70 most picturesque lakes around the globe and four Ontario spots made the top 10.
The study, published on February 23, 2023, was conducted by analyzing the number of Instagram posts and TikTok views for lakes around the world. Lake Tahoe in the US was "crowned the most picturesque lake in the world" with 2.8 million Instagram posts and more than 625 million TikTok views.
As for Ontario, Lake Erie came in at number five with 953,298 Instagram posts and 161,400,000 TikTok viewd, Lake Superior at number six with 1,114,567 Instagram posts and 116,200,000 TikTok views, Lake Ontario at number seven with 974,644 Instagram posts and 67,100,000 TikTok views, and Lake Huron at number nine with 534,551 Instagram posts and 38,500,000 TikTok views.
These lakes also share shores with the U.S and boast several sandy beaches to enjoy. Lake Ontario is home to stunning beaches like Sandbanks Provincial Park, Woodbine Beach, and Victoria Park Beach.
Lake Huron is known for beaches like Sauble and Grand Bend while Lake Erie is home to beautiful Port Stanley Beach. Lake Superior's longest beach, Pancake Bay, has beautiful sandy shores and crystal water.
Another Ontario lake, Nipigon Lake, came in at number 59.
Out of all the countries included in the study, Canada is home to the largest number of scenic lakes, with 15 bodies of water featured in total. Other Canadian lakes listed include Moraine Lake in Alberta and Athabasca Lake in Saskatchewan and Alberta.