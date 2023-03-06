Morning Brief: Why Flights In Canada Are Getting Cheaper, All-Inclusive Resorts & More
9 things you need to know for Monday, March 6.
We're back; once more into the breach — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕
Off The Top: A woman got an earful for not switching out of her business-class seat on a recent flight back from an out-of-town business conference. The aggrieved party? The woman's boss, who felt she showed "a lack of respect for protocol" even though her seat was only upgraded because she was a frequent traveller on the airline. Who's in the wrong here?
In Case You Missed It
Why Are Flights Cheap In Canada Right Now?
An Air Canada jet coming in for landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ).
If you've been scouting the travel deals lately, you may have noticed that prices for flights in and out of Canada seem a tad deflated from their usually lofty price points. That's a result of all the increased competition in the commercial air travel sector, especially from low-cost carriers, an aviation expert tells our Stuart McGinn. Here's why that means that you might never get quite so great of a deal on your spring or summer vacation plans.
- In His Words: "More seats equals more supply and more supply usually will have a downward pressure on ticket prices," said Robert Kokonis, managing director of aviation advisory firm, AirTrav. "The next year and a half I think will be good from a passenger perspective because there are travel options and prices might work as well, too."
- Context: Canada's skies are now home to a bevy of new ultra-low-cost carriers, like Canada Jetlines, Lynx Air and Play Airlines, joining previous competitors in the space like Flair Airlines and Swoop Airlines.
Does Canada Have All-Inclusive Resorts?
A woman has breakfast at the Estérel Resort. Right: A woman at the Trout Point Lodge.
@crissy.ka | Instagram, @janikrobichaud | Instagram
Even with all the great flight deals out there these days, you know you don't even have to leave the country for a taste of luxury, right? In fact, Canada is home to a number of premium, all-inclusive resorts — passport not required. From gourmet meals at Club Med Québec Charlevoix to Canmore's Mount Engadine Lodge, there's something for everyone. Katherine Caspersz breaks down the pricing and features for seven of Canada's top all-inclusive resorts.
Which Countries Has Canada Issued Travel Advisories For?
An Air Canada jet takes off in Vancouver. Right: Islands in Thailand.
Modfos | Dreamstime, Jeppe Hove Jensen | Unsplash
Rounding out our travel-centric edition is a little update on some of the vacation destinations that might warrant a little extra attention. The Government of Canada currently has travel advisories in effect for a number of countries — and a few of those might surprise you.
For example, did you know there's currently a travel advisory for France — a result of not only an elevated threat of terrorism but also ongoing strikes and demonstrations that could disrupt transportation in the country? Once again, here's Katherine Caspersz, this time explaining why even well-trod locales like Germany, Thailand and the U.K. require a bit more preparation at the moment.
What Else You Need To Know Today
⚖️ LAW & ORDER
When Charlotte Hoareau first moved to Montreal after living abroad, she soon realized that things were a little different about Quebec's largest city. For one, after growing accustomed to the all-night clubs in France, she was shocked to learn that Montreal's bars had to shutter by 3 a.m. at the latest. Here's what else surprised the French ex-pat about life in Montreal.
🚤 LAKE LIFE
The slow march toward warm weather in Canada continues. According to a study by Travelbag, Ontario boasts some of the most picturesque lakes in the world, with four cracking the global top 10 for 2023 — Lake Ontario, Lake Eerie, Lake Huron and Lake Superior. Read more about the report here.
💰 UNWARNED WINNER
If you bought a lottery ticket in the Prairies around this time last year, you're going to want to search through all your old coat pockets. The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says there's a $250,000 prize that's about to expire on March 12, and the winning ticket was bought in Regina about a year ago. Sarah Rohoman explains what happens if the prize goes unclaimed.
🛒 SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA
An interesting thing about online marketplaces like eBay is that you can quickly discover demand exists for junk that's been gathering dust in your garage for years. Did you know that there's robust secondary market for old IKEA furniture? For instance, floor lamps from the 1980s have gone for up to $3,000 for a pair. Helena Hanson points out some sneakily valuable IKEA products.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Celtics guard Marcus Smart, the NBA's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, turns 29 year old today. Crypto creep Sam Bankman-Fried is 31. Vampire Weekend drummer Chris Tomson is 39. Larger-than-life hoops personality Shaquille O'Neal is 51. Friday Night Lights matriarch Connie Britton turns 56. The Princess Bride director Rob Reiner is 76. Pink Floyd's David Gilmour is 77. The late Lou Costello of legendary comedy duo Abbott and Costello was born on this day in 1906.
