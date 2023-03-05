An Unclaimed Lotto 6/49 Prize Is Expiring Soon & Someone Could Miss Out On $250,000
You have until March 12 to claim it!
If you like to try your luck at the lottery, you might want to double-check your old tickets, as an unclaimed Lotto 6/49 prize is about to expire!
According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), a cool quarter of a million from the EXTRA portion of a Lotto 6/49 draw is set to expire on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
"The ticket was sold in Regina and matched7 of the 7 winning EXTRA numbers for that draw — 6817958 — and is worth a $250,000 prize," says the WCLC.
Players have exactly one year to claim their winning prizes, meaning if you bought a ticket around this time in March of 2022, you might want to have a dig through your pockets and wallet.
As well, there are two other unclaimed prizes in Saskatchewan that are approaching their expiry dates in the upcoming months.
Another $250,000 prize from Lotto/49 EXTRA numbers will expire on July 2, and the winner of a Maxmillion prize won on October 21 is yet to step forward.
The EXTRA winning numbers for the first prize is 2196688. The winning numbers for the Maxmillion are 8, 9, 29, 32, 35, 37 and 43.
"Unclaimed prizes on national games are returned to players through guaranteed Jackpots, and Bonus draws," says the WCLC. "Unclaimed prizes on regional games are returned to the member provinces and territories as revenue."
And if you want to try your hand at the upcoming Lotto 6/49 draw, your next chance will be on Wednesday, March 8.
There will be two jackpots up for grabs — the Classic prize is offering a cool $5 million, while the Gold Ball prize has a whopping $42 million available to be won.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.