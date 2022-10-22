Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 21 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
Someone has won the $70 million jackpot! 🚨
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on October 21 have been revealed and there is a $70 million jackpot winner!
Get your Lotto Max tickets out and check your numbers ASAP to see if you won the jackpot or even one of the Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 21?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the October 21 draw are 1, 9, 25, 35, 41, 43 and 50. Also, the bonus is 40.
For those who also get Encore on their tickets, the winning number is 1261368.
Then, the winning numbers for the Maxmillions are:
- 1, 2, 8, 15, 19, 26 and 40
- 1, 4, 5, 19, 30, 37 and 50
- 1, 5, 6, 8, 25, 32 and 48
- 1, 6, 23, 32, 36, 42 and 44
- 1, 7, 21, 24, 29, 31 and 36
- 1, 10, 12, 15, 37, 43 and 50
- 1, 13, 14, 31, 42, 45 and 48
- 1, 14, 15, 18, 21, 26 and 50
- 2, 4, 17, 19, 31, 38 and 47
- 2, 4, 18, 21, 35, 43 and 45
- 2, 5, 7, 10, 16, 36 and 47
- 2, 5, 8, 14, 44, 45 and 49
- 2, 7, 12, 27, 29, 41 and 49
- 2, 12, 16, 19, 23, 36 and 50
- 2, 16, 19, 32, 33, 36 and 50
- 3, 4, 7, 8, 16, 25 and 41
- 3, 6, 10, 13, 16, 43 and 48
- 3, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 39
- 3, 12, 16, 20, 32, 36 and 49
- 3, 12, 25, 32, 34, 36 and 50
- 3, 16, 23, 27, 31, 34 and 35
- 3, 22, 23, 24, 30, 31 and 47
- 4, 5, 9, 12, 24, 31 and 48
- 4, 5, 21, 25, 29, 31 and 45
- 4, 11, 12, 14, 23, 35 and 43
- 4, 16, 20, 29, 37, 42 and 45
- 4, 21, 23, 26, 27, 39 and 45
- 4, 24, 29, 30, 31, 47 and 48
- 5, 7, 15, 19, 22, 36 and 48
- 5, 7, 21, 24, 26, 29 and 49
- 5, 8, 14, 17, 19, 34 and 46
- 5, 8, 32, 36, 37, 44 and 50
- 5, 12, 13, 29, 32, 39 and 40
- 5, 13, 18, 33, 39, 47 and 49
- 5, 16, 22, 23, 34, 44 and 48
- 5, 20, 31, 32, 36, 42 and 48
- 5, 22, 23, 24, 38, 48 and 49
- 6, 7, 8, 28, 31, 36 and 40
- 6, 7, 25, 31, 33, 41 and 42
- 6, 8, 10, 18, 30, 40 and 47
- 6, 14, 22, 30, 44, 45 and 48
- 6, 17, 29, 33, 34, 43 and 47
- 6, 17, 32, 39, 41, 43 and 45
- 6, 26, 35, 36, 44, 46 and 50
- 7, 9, 12, 18, 21, 31 and 41
- 7, 9, 14, 18, 23, 34 and 42
- 7, 16, 18, 26, 28, 37 and 50
- 8, 9, 29, 32, 35, 37 and 43
- 8, 15, 17, 20, 30, 42 and 47
- 8, 19, 24, 34, 37, 38 and 44
- 8, 28, 35, 37, 40, 44 and 48
- 9, 13, 14, 28, 29, 41 and 49
- 9, 23, 25, 28, 36, 43 and 45
- 10, 11, 27, 32, 36, 38 and 49
- 10, 17, 19, 31, 35, 41 and 49
- 11, 14, 20, 32, 35, 40 and 47
- 13, 14, 19, 27, 32, 39 and 41
- 14, 16, 18, 22, 39, 40 and 49
- 14, 20, 24, 32, 38, 44 and 49
- 14, 25, 27, 29, 35, 45 and 47
- 15, 18, 23, 25, 32, 45 and 46
- 16, 20, 23, 28, 31, 39 and 45
- 20, 23, 25, 38, 45, 46 and 49
You might want to double-check your numbers because there is a Lotto Max jackpot winner for this draw!
The winning ticket that matched all seven numbers to win the $70 million has been sold in the Prairies.
Also, 21 Maxmillions prizes have been won in this draw. Five of those will each be split between two winners who will get $500,000 and one will be split between three winners who will get $333,333.
The Maxmillions winners are from every region of the country with 11 winning tickets in Ontario, five in Quebec, B.C. and the Prairies and two in Atlantic Canada.
Lotto Max's next draw on October 25 will offer a $50 million jackpot along with two Maxmillions worth $1 million each!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 18?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 18 were 12, 14, 23, 25, 39, 40, and 44. The bonus was 24.
For Encore, the winning number was 1151687.
Also, the winning numbers for Maxmillions were:
For Maxmillions, 17 winning tickets were sold across Canada.
Nobody won the $70 million jackpot that was also up for grabs in that draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.