lotto max

Lotto Max Winner Of The $70 Million Jackpot Says He Had A Feeling That He Won The Lottery

He already has plans for what he's going to do with his winnings! 💸

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Lotto Max winner Marcel Lussier with his $70 million cheque.

Lotto Max winner Marcel Lussier with his $70 million cheque.

LotoQuebec | Twitter

The Lotto Max winner who nabbed the massive $70 million jackpot has been revealed and he said he had a feeling that he won the lottery before checking his numbers.

On June 10, Loto-Québec announced that Marcel Lussier is the official winner of the $70 million grand prize as he had the ticket with the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Tuesday, June 7.

Lussier, who is a resident of Quebec's Montérégie region, also took home secondary prizes so his total winnings are actually higher at $70,027,052!

He jokingly said that he now has "71 million plans for the future."

Lussier revealed that he woke up on the day of the draw with a funny feeling that he had won the lottery.

When he learned on Wednesday morning that he did win the $70 million, he looked to find a hiding spot for his ticket and he hid it so well that he almost forgot to get it before going to claim his prize.

Lussier plans to use his winnings to take a cruise and also further his interests in history and genealogy.

According to Global News, Lussier said that he wasn't able to check his ticket online because the website kicked him off but he soon after found out that he won the $70 million.

He also mentioned that he wants to use his money to give back and maybe help rebuild Ukraine.

Loto-Québec said that the retailer where Lussier bought the winning ticket will get a 1% commission which works out to $700,270!

In the Lotto Max draw on June 7, 14 Maxmillions were also won with four of those being shared by two ticket holders who will each get $500,000.

Nine Maxmillions winners were in Ontario, four were in B.C., three were in the Prairies and two were in Quebec.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

