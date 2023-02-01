Lotto Max's $31 Million Jackpot Has Been Won & It's The Biggest Lottery Win In The Province
Not a bad way to start your Wednesday! 💸
The Lotto Max jackpot for Tuesday, January 31 has been won by someone in the Maritimes and it's a record-breaking haul!
According to the Atlantic Lottery Twitter account, someone from New Waterford, Nova Scotia is the latest Lotto Max winner and they'll be taking home a cool $31 million.
When someone wondered if this was the largest jackpot won in the province, the account confirmed the information.
"It sure is! According to our records, this is the largest lottery win ever in Nova Scotia and in the Maritimes," tweeted @AL_Lottery. "The largest prize ever won in Atlantic Canada was $60 million in Newfoundland and Labrador in February 2018."
\u201c\ud83d\udea8 JACKPOT WINNER ALERT! \ud83d\udea8 Check your #LottoMax tickets, New Waterford, N.S.! You could be a potential $31,000,000 winner! \ud83c\udf89 https://t.co/MZPhWSd3Qw\u201d— Atlantic Lottery (@Atlantic Lottery) 1675255232
While $31 million is of course an exciting amount of money to suddenly find yourself with, the Lotto Max jackpot can go as high as $70 million, which has been won several times by players across the country.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 31?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on January 31 draw are 2, 6, 16, 23, 40, 41 and 48. The bonus is 31.
If you picked up Encore, the winning number for that is 1554979.
Since someone matched the Lotto Max winning numbers, the jackpot for Friday, February 3 will reset to an estimated $10 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.