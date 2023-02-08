Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, February 7 Are In & It's A $15 Million Jackpot
Time to check your tickets, folks! 💸
It's that time of the week again to check your Lotto Max tickets to see if you'll be adding a couple of extra zeros to your bank account balance.
For the draw on February 7, if you have all seven of the Lotto Max winning numbers you'll be picking up a cool $15 million jackpot.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 7?
For this Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 1, 13, 26, 30, 37 42 and 50. The bonus is 10.
If you tried your luck with Encore, the winning number for that is 1719070.
Tough luck for those who bought tickets for Tuesday's draw — no one picked up a winning ticket.
That means the jackpot for Friday, February 10 will get bumped up to an estimated $20 million!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 3?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 3 were 7, 10, 15, 17, 25, 39 and 45, with the bonus being 43.
For Encore, the number to have was 5237971.
Since no one picked up a winning Lotto Max ticket for that draw, which had a $10 million jackpot, it bumped the pot for February 7 up to $15 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.