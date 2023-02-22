Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, February 21 Are In & It's A $40 Million Jackpot
There's going to be Maxmillions in the next draw! 👀
It's that time of the week again to get your Lotto Max tickets out and find out if you're waking up as one of Canada's newest millionaires.
For the draw on February 21, you'll be collecting a cool $40 million if you have all seven of the Lotto Max winning numbers!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 21?
For this Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 2, 14, 26, 31, 35, 39 and 49. The bonus number is 32
If you picked up Encore, the winning number for that is 0353859.
Unfortunately, there's no winner for Tuesday's draw — but that means the jackpot for Friday, February 24 will be an estimated $50 million with two individual Maxmillion prizes up for grabs!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 17?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 17 were 10, 12, 23, 26, 39, 41 and 45. The bonus was 42.
The winning number for Encore was 9763230.
Since no one picked up a winning Lotto Max ticket for the $30 million jackpot, it got bumped to $40 million for the February 21 draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, February 17 Are In & It's A $30 Million Jackpot ›
- Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, February 14 Are In & It's A $25 Million Jackpot ›
- Lotto Max's $31 Million Jackpot Has Been Won & It's The Biggest Lottery Win In The Province ›
- Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, February 10 Are In & It's A $20 Million Jackpot ›
- Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, February 7 Are In & It's A $15 Million Jackpot ›
- We Asked ChatGPT How To Pick Lotto Max Winning Numbers & It Gave Some Surprising Tips ›