Lotto Max's Next Draw Has A Whopping $59 Million Up For Grabs & Here's What You Need To Know
There's still time to grab tickets!
If you're feeling lucky, it might be a good idea to pick up a Lotto Max ticket for this Tuesday's draw as there will be an estimated $59 million in the prize pool available to be won.
For the draw on February 28, if you have all seven of the winning Lotto Max numbers, you'll be taking home a cool $55 million.
As well, there will be four individual Maxmillion prizes each worth $1 million up for grabs, which is still an exciting way to start off your Wednesday.
If no one wins the main jackpot, it will continue to go up as will the amount of Maxmillions available to be won. The highest the prize pool ever reached was $140 million in June 21, with a grand prize of $70 million as well as 70 Maxmillions up for grabs.
If you want to buy a Lotto Max ticket for this draw, you have until 10:30 p.m. EST on February 28 to either head to the store or purchase online.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 24?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 24 were 1, 11, 15, 21, 35, 48 and 49. The bonus was 3.
For Maxmillions, the winning numbers were:
- 10, 11, 16, 28, 29, 36 and 44
- 12, 13, 22, 24, 31, 36 and 46
If you picked up Encore with your ticket, the number to have for that was 0995146.
Since no one in Canada picked up a ticket with all seven of the winning numbers, the draw for February 28 got bumped up to $55 million with four Maxmillions.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.