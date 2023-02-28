A Lotto 6/49 Winner In BC Bought Her Ticket 'On A Whim' & Couldn't Believe It Paid Off
She won using her family members' birthdays at as numbers!
A Lotto winner in B.C. scored $1 million from the September 21, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw — partially thanks to her family!
Gloria Krivicich bought the lottery ticket on a whim and became a millionaire thanks to the decision. She said that she can't believe it happened to her and that the big win was "a very big surprise."
"My dream came true," Krivicich added.
Krivicich lives in Port Alberni and bought her ticket at Smoke Stack on 3rd Ave., where she also discovered the win. She hopes to fo visit her family in Croatia with the money — who are sort of to thank for the windfall.
"I pick my own numbers and the numbers are family members' birthdays," she said.
The ode to her family paid off big time! Krivicich has lived in the province for over 50 years, and now will be able to go visit her loved ones.
She isn't the only lucky lotto winner in B.C. lately. A different lotto winner scored big, but her husband didn't believe that it was real at first. Lucky for them — he was wrong!
Another lottery winner in the province thought that she had only won $5,000, but it turns out she was counting the zeros wrong at first. She had actually won $5 million in the December 21, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Looks like there is luck in the air for British Columbians!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.