BC Cousins Won Lotto 6/49 & Their Family Was 'Shaking With Excitement'
"They were all freaking out and nobody could finish their breakfast."
Two Lotto 6/49 winners were shocked when they discovered they had won the $5 million Lotto 6/40 Jackpot from the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot draw on April 8.
The pair are actually cousins, and their family was almost as excited as them about the win!
Hoa and Duc Nguyen live in Kelowna and bought their lucky lottery ticket from the Orchard Park Mall on Harvey Ave. Hoa was the one who discovered the big win though, after looking up the winning numbers on Sunday morning.
"I matched the winning numbers online to the numbers on our ticket and couldn't believe it,” Hoa said.
"I thought, 'Oh my gosh!' I was speechless,'" they added.
It turned out to be perfect timing because the pair had pre-existing plans to meet their family for breakfast that morning. So, they decided to surprise them all with the big news!
Hoa said that when they told their family "they were all freaking out and nobody could finish their breakfast."
"They were all shaking with excitement," Hoa added.
You can do a whole lot with $5 million, and the cousins already have some plans on how to spend the winnings. In addition to buying a boat to go fishing with, they want to visit family in Vietnam. They're also planning to surprise their family there with the news and gift them some of it.
Hoa told BCLC that a new home is also in the plan! Hoa also said that both of them feel "blessed" to have won such a huge prize.