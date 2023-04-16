Check Your Tickets — The Lotto 6/49 Jackpot Has Been Won & Someone In Canada Is $64 M Richer
It might just be you. 👀
The Lotto 6/49 winning numbers for April 15 are out and one lucky Canadian will be taking home a huge chunk of change.
The gold ball prize was selected, meaning there was $64 million available to be won and someone did just that.
The winning number for the Gold Ball Draw is 93331474-01, and, according to Atlantic Lottery, someone in Gloucester County, New Brunswick has a ticket that has that number.
No one bought a winning ticket for the Classic Draw so that $5 million prize will not be claimed.
\u201c\ud83d\udea8 WINNER ALERT! \ud83d\udea8 Check your #Lotto649 tickets, Gloucester County, N.B.! You could be a potential $64,000,000 winner! \ud83c\udf89 https://t.co/MZPhWSd3Qw\u201d— Atlantic Lottery (@Atlantic Lottery) 1681652414
This is only the second time that the lottery has reached $64 million, with the last time being back in 2015 when a woman in Mississauga claimed the massive amount.
If the gold ball hadn't been drawn on April 15, the next draw would have had a record-breaking jackpot of $66 million and would have eventually topped out at $68 million, which is the highest it can go.
In January, an 18-year-old student from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, made history with the Gold Ball Draw when she won $48 million. It was her first time ever buying a ticket and it resulted in her being the youngest person to have ever won an amount like that.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw will have the usual $5 million available in the Classic Draw with either $1 million up for grabs in the Guaranteed Prize or $10 million up for grabs in the Gold Ball Draw.
Tickets for that game are available for purchase until 10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, April 19.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
