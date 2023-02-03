An Ontario Student Just Became The Youngest Person In Canadian Lottery History To Win $48M
"I didn't understand what was going on at first."
An 18-year-old Ontario student from Sault Ste. Marie, Juliette Lamour, made Canadian lottery history after winning the $48 million jackpot during the January 7, 2023, Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.
According to OLG, Juliette is the youngest person in the country to have won such a massive amount, winning it on her first-ever lottery ticket purchase.
Juliette, who recently turned 18, bought the ticket at her grandfather's suggestion. She was initially unsure of what to buy. But, thankfully, her dad stepped in and recommended Lotto 6/49 Quick Pick.
"I still can't believe I hit the Gold Ball jackpot on my very first lottery ticket!" she exclaimed.
The news of the jackpot winner being in the area first reached Juliette after she overheard her co-workers discussing it.
A colleague later offered to check her ticket for her and that's when OLG's signature jingle started to play, and "Big Winner" came up.
"My colleague fell to his knees in disbelief. He was yelling, in fact everyone was yelling that I won $48 million! I didn't understand what was going on at first. I couldn't process this news. We kind of made a scene in the store that day!" she recalled.
And things got even more emotional when Juliette called home to share the unbelievable news.
"Because I was crying – happy tears – of course, my mom couldn't understand what was going on. Thankfully my dad was able to piece together that I won the lottery jackpot! I knew I couldn't focus on work and my boss told me I could go home, but my mom wanted me to stay and finish my shift," she said.
"My colleagues called out, 'come and get her,' and my parents eventually came to pick me up," Juliette added.
As for her immediate plans for the life-changing fortune, Juliette, whose father is a financial planner, said most of the prize money will be invested as she works towards her dream of becoming a doctor.
But there's some fun on the horizon once her studies are finished.
"Once school is done, my family and I will pick a continent and start exploring. I am not a 'sit on the beach' type of person. I want to experience different countries, study their history and culture, try their food, and listen to their language."
Juliette recognizes her newfound wealth's impact, but she's confident her support system will keep her grounded.
"Money doesn't define you, it's the work you do that will define you," she said. "While I am so excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, I feel comforted knowing I am surrounded by the grounding love of my family."
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.