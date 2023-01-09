Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario lottery

A $48 Million Ontario Lottery Ticket Was Sold This Weekend & You Better Check Your Inbox

Check your pockets too.

Toronto Staff Writer
Are you a regular Lotto 6/49 player but a chronic procrastinator? Well, stop putting off checking your Ontario lottery ticket, friend! There's over $40 million at stake.

According to OLG, a winning ticket worth a stunning $48 million was sold during Saturday's Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot draw. The prize was purchased somewhere in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

"I am excited to announce that the winning ticket for last night's Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw worth $48 million was sold in Ontario," Tony Bitoni, OLG's director of media relations, told Narcity.

Luck was clearly in the air this weekend, as an Encore prize-winning ticket worth $1 millionwas also sold to a customer who had purchased their ticket for the same draw via OLG's website.

Since launching in September 2022, the new version of Lotto 6/49 has created 25 new millionaires in Ontario. Not a bad track record for a game that's less than two years old.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is scheduled for January 11, 2023. The Gold Ball draw will reset to a $10 million jackpot and the classic draw's jackpot will offer its fixed rate of $5 million. Those looking to enter have until 10:30 p.m. to purchase their tickets.

How do I check my winning Lotto 6/49 numbers?

You check your numbers on OLG.ca or by calling the WIN! line at 416-870-8946 (Toronto area) or toll-free at 1-866-891-8946.

How does Lotto 6/49 work?

Individuals pay $3 per Lotto 6/49 play and are assigned a unique 10-digit Gold Ball draw number.

"A winning number will be drawn from all selections for each draw. Once a winning number is drawn, a separate Gold Ball Jackpot Draw will determine the prize," OLG states.

The Gold Ball Jackpot starts at $10 million but can reach up to $68 million.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

    Patrick John Gilson
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
