A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Deleted The Million-Dollar Email Because He Thought It Was Fake
"When I got a second email, I thought I should log into my account."
As it turns out, not every email telling people they're the next "Lotto Max winner in Ontario" is just sketchy spam.
According to OLG, Richmond Hill resident Bin Bin Liu became $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize in the September 9, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
The 40-year-old father, who only signed up for an OLG subscription back in September, recalled the hilarious moment he sent the email informing him of his fortune into a virtual trash bin.
"I saw an email from OLG and deleted it, thinking it was a scam," he admitted while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
And it wasn't until the company followed up that Liu started to take the whole thing seriously.
"When I got a second email, I thought I should log into my account – when I saw $1 million, it was amazing!"
After finally realizing his life had changed forever, the family man then had to take on the task of convincing his wife, who was just as skeptical as he was.
"She thought I was joking. When I showed her, she still didn't believe me. Maybe when I show her the cheque, she'll finally see it's real," Liu joked.
As for what he plans to do with his riches, Liu said most of it will go toward his children's education. However, he plans to celebrate with a big family dinner.
"I'm over excited. It feels heavy in my hand, considering it's a piece of paper," Liu concluded while describing the sizeable cheque.
