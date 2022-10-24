A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Scored $1 Million & It Wasn't His First Time
"It was more shocking than the first win."
A Lotto Max winner from Milton, Ontario, is $1 million richer, again, after getting lucky on a Maxmillions ticket for the second year in a row.
The remarkably consistent lottery winner, Antoine Beaini, said he was at home with his wife when he discovered he'd hit big in the September 23, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
Beaini, a regular Lotto Max player, admitted to OLG that this is his second time winning a $1 Maxmillions prize, and it would appear that the novelty has yet to wear off.
"I was also at the prize centre in August 2021 to pick up a $1 million prize," the family man gushed while recalling the moment he found out he was a human four-leaf clover.
"I couldn't believe it. I thought, 'Again?'" Beaini adds. "It was more shocking than the first win. I told my wife, and she was very happy!"
As for what he plans to do with his latest lotto win, the lucky duck said he'll use it to "make sure the next generation of my family is set up comfortably."
No word if he's open to adopting broke twenty-somethings. Fingers crossed.
"This is incredible," he concluded. "I feel awesome!"
Beaini bought the winning ticket at a convenience store on Main Street in Milton, which is either sprinkled in fairy dust or on the good side of a rainbow.
Did anyone in Ontario win Lotto Max?
The winner of the $70 million jackpot was not from Ontario, but six other Ontarians are $1 million richer this week in the aftermath of the Friday, October 21, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
The Lotto Max winning ticket was sold in Calgary, so if that's where you bought yours get it out and check your numbers!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.