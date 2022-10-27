Lotto Winner From Nunavut Was 'Speechless' After Winning $7 Million Days Before His Wedding
That's some wedding windfall!
Planning a wedding sure can put a hole in your pocket, but one lucky Rankin Inlet resident just got a little help when he became a Canadian Lotto winner — and a multi millionaire!
Attaq Makpah was just two days away from his wedding when he found out he was the winner of the Daily Grand top prize of $7 million.
The Nunavut resident won the October 13 draw by matching five of the five winning numbers, 5, 11, 20, 22, 37, as well as the Grand Number, 4.
He said that he found out the morning after the draw when he got an email saying he had won $22 on his Daily Grand ticket through Subscription Spot.
However, there was something unusual in the email — it also said that he would the prize payout office would be contacting him soon.
"I had never seen that note about them calling before," he said.
So, he told his father-in-law and then went online and matched his numbers to the top-prize-winning numbers for the draw.
"I was speechless," he added. Of course, Makpah had to share the news with his bride-to-be.
"She didn't believe me," he said.
The couple got married on the following Sunday and, naturally, he plans to use his winnings to pay off his debts.
And then the couple plans to hunt for their dream home. They haven't figured out exactly where they'll settle, but they said it will be "somewhere in Canada."
This marks the biggest lotto win for Rankin Inlet, as well as the territory of Nunavut, so clearly there's plenty of cause for celebration.
Here's wishing the two lovebirds all the very best!