Lotto Winner In Alberta Found Out He Had A Winning Ticket 3 Months After He Bought It
He finally got around to checking the ticket!
An Alberta Lotto winner got the surprise of his life when he remembered to check a three-month-old Lotto Daily Grand ticket in a local store and ended up leaving $500,000 richer.
Leonard Hutchinson, from Lethbridge, bought a lottery ticket from Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Rocky View County on April 26, 2022, ahead of the April 28 draw.
It turned out Hutchinson had matched five out of five of the main numbers on the draw, with the winning numbers 11, 17, 20, 39, and 40. The win earned Hutchinson a cool $500,000.
However, it wasn't until almost three months after the winning draw that Hutchinson remembered to check his Daily Grand ticket.
He was at a local store when he remembered about the ticket and decided to get it scanned, and that was when he discovered his huge $500,000 windfall.
Despite finding out he actually won pretty big, Hutchinson said he really didn't have any words at the time.
“I didn’t say much,” he said while claiming his prize.
As for how he plans to spend his Lotto windfall, Hutchinson has a few ideas of what he'd like to do with the money.
“I’m going to pay off some bills and be debt free. Then, I’ll invest the rest," he said.
Hutchinson joins a string of Lotto winners in Alberta, including two Calgary friends who discovered they'd won a June Lotto Max draw and one was pretty annoyed by the 7 a.m. wake-up call.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.