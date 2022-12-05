Someone In BC Just Won The Massive Lotto 6/49 Jackpot & You Should Check Your Tickets
Do you have these winning numbers?
The Lotto 6/49 winning numbers for the December 3, 2022 draw were announced, and someone in B.C. is the lucky winner of $5 million. It's unknown who the winner of the jackpot is, so dig out those tickets and get checking — because it could be you!
Right in time for holiday shopping, someone in Richmond bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket and won the huge $5 million jackpot, against some wild odd. BCLC said that "the odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816."
Someone out there got a holiday miracle!
The winning ticket was bought in Richmond, and BCLC said that it was the only one in the country that had these winning numbers.
The winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 4, 18, 26, 36, 41 and 42.
According to BCLC, the Saturday night jackpot was the fifth time in 2022 that a Lotto 6/49 ticket that was bought in B.C. won the jackpot. Seems like there is luck in the air in the province!
If your ticket matched the winning numbers, then you have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on your ticket to claim your massive prize. Once the winner comes forward to claim their life-changing price, BCLC will release where the ticket was bought exactly, and the name of the winner.
This jackpot is huge, but other people have been lucky to win some cash in this game too. This year alone people in the province have taken home over $101 million from the Lotto 6/49.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.