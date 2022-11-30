Lotto Winner In Alberta Played With His 2 Friends For Decades & The Win Left Him 'Shocked'
"I couldn't believe it."
Lotto 6/49 winners in Alberta have played together as friends for decades, and finally took home a huge win — $1 million to be exact.
The trio, Jasbir, Sukhmander, and Jagmohan Sangha, scored in the October 22 Lotto 6/49 draw. They bought the lucky ticket from the Co-Op Food Centre at 400-1000 Hamptons Dr. NW in Calgary on October 7.
Jasbir was the one who checked the ticket, at a nearby store, and was shocked to have discovered the windfall.
"I couldn't believe it," Jasbir said. "I told my wife and kids first," he added.
All three of the winners want to spend the money differently.
Jasbir is going on a trip and is going to use his new riches to upgrade it. Sukhmander is using the money to pay off some bills, and is saving it for a rainy day. Jagmohan is thinking about retiring early, thanks to the win!
According to WCLC, "The Sanghas are the first Alberta winners to take home a million-dollar prize since LOTTO 6/49, Canada’s longest-running national lottery game, debuted a new format in early September with the guaranteed prize was replaced with an elimination-style Gold Ball Jackpot draw."
They might be the first to take home a lucky prize in this new format, but they aren't the only lucky winners in the province! One Lotto Max winner in Alberta thought that he might be dreaming after discovering the win, so scanned his ticket every day for a week to be sure it was real.