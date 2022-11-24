Alberta Lotto Max Winner Thought He Might Be Dreaming & Scanned His Ticket Daily For A Week
He couldn't believe his luck!
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta thought he might be dreaming because he couldn't believe his $1 million win, and it turns out neither did his dad!
Remee Richard, from Spirit River, picked up a Lotto Max ticket from Go Market at 4919 43 St., Rycroft a couple of days before the October 7 draw.
A few days after the draw, Richard woke up and decided to check his ticket and it was then that he realized he had his hands on a ticket worth $1 million due to the Lotto Max Maxmillions.
"When I scanned the ticket, I saw how much I won, and I was in absolute disbelief," he said.
He was so convinced he was dreaming, that Richard actually checked his ticket every single day for the next week just to make sure it was true.
While Richard had a hard time believing his luck, his dad also took some convincing.
"The first person I told was my dad. He didn't believe me at first, but when I showed him the ticket, he was excited for me," he said.
Richard said he's "still in disbelief" but he isn't in any hurry to spend his winnings just yet.
"Honestly, I'm young, and I'm fortunate to have everything. So I'm going to put it into savings."
Richard joins a long list of Lotto Max winners in Alberta, including a Calgary man who ended up winning a record-breaking $70 million in an October draw.
He initially thought he'd only won $70,000 and said the whole ordeal was "nerve-wracking."