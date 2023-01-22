A Lotto Max Winning Couple Treated Themselves To Take Out Food After Finding Out They Won
"I couldn't even think about cooking!”
Saskatoon couple Caroline Stokvis and Keith Blenkinsop are half a million dollars richer thanks to winning half of a $1 million Maxmillion prize in a Lotto Max draw.
According to a press release from Sask Lotteries, the couple had bought a couple of tickets for the draw on October 21 and couldn't quite understand the results on the machine when they went to check them.
"I saw a five, but I didn't have my glasses," said Blenkinsop of the $500,000 figure, which prompted Stokvis to step in.
"There's a lot of zeroes! I think it's broken!" she said she recalled of the moment, which then made the couple try a different machine to verify their win followed by checking with the cashier who affirmed they did indeed win a cool half a million.
"We decided to order food; I couldn't even think about cooking!" said Stokvis, who had initially planned to make a "nice steak dinner" for the pair.
As for what they plan on doing with the money, the pair are going to do a bit of travelling and put some funds away towards investments.
“I’ve never won anything like this before,” said Stokvis. “You just walk around and then it just hits you that you won, and you just smile!"
As for Blenkinsop, he said he had to take a moment to "slow down" his emotions.
"I was in disbelief!" he explained.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.