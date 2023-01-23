A Lotto Max Winning Couple Scored Big & The Cashier May Have Been More Excited Than They Were
"It’s a one with six zeroes!" 😂
Finding out you've become a Lotto Max winner is undoubtedly a rollercoaster of emotions and it can apparently even be thrilling for those tangentially involved!
According to a press release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, a couple from Dorintosh, Saskatchewan are now $1 million richer thanks to picking all seven winning numbers for a Lotto Max Maxmillion prize in November 2022.
Over a month after Shawn Heaver picked up a ticket, his wife Barb decided to get it checked when she was at the store. It was then that the "very excited" cashier had some news for her.
"You won $10,000!” he told Barb. "No, wait... you won $1 million!"
Apparently the cashier was so thrilled about the news that he put the slip showing her win in her face, which Barb told him she was unable to see.
"It’s a one with six zeroes!" he told her.
After coming to terms with the exciting news, Barb told her husband about the win and to get home ASAP.
As for what they plan on doing with their winnings, the Heavers are going to do some travelling this spring and put some money towards some bills.
"It’s very surreal, it’s a blessing for sure," said Barb.
"It still doesn’t feel real," Shawn added. Perhaps he needs the cashier to tell him the news as well?
The Heavers join the list of other Saskatchewaners to have recently won a Maxmillion, with Caroline Stokvis and Keith Blenkinso picking up $500,000 with their ticket in October.
The pair were so overwhelmed by their win that they had to scrap their plans to make a nice steak dinner and instead ordered in some takeout.
Congrats, everyone!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.