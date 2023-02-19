A Canadian Lottery-Winning Couple Joke That They're Going To Splurge On '2-Ply Toilet Paper'
It's those little luxuries, right? 🧻
While some people may dream of vacations after winning a chunk of cash in Lotto Max, the winners of an EXTRA draw are thinking of more practical things.
According to a press release from Western Canada Lottery Corporation, Sheldon Panchuk and Ginger Dick are $100,000 richer thanks to having the matching last six digits for the EXTRA number in the Lotto Max draw on January 24.
While scanning the tickets they purchased the day before, Dick said, "No way!" which caused Panchuk to think something was wrong.
As the pair claimed their prize, he said that he didn't believe what was happening and felt "dumbfounded."
In fact, they had to scan their ticket a few more times for their win to really sink in.
While they plan on using part of the $100,000 to help out with a few bills, Panchuk will be putting some of the winnings towards other important things.
"I’m going to buy something not on the value menu and maybe some 2-ply toilet paper," he joked.
Fair enough!
When is the next Lotto Max draw?
The next Lotto Max draw is on Tuesday, February 21, and will have a jackpot of an estimated $40 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.