A Lotto Max Winner Has Finally Scored The $70 Million Jackpot
Check your tickets! 🤑
There is finally a Lotto Max winner for the $70 million jackpot and someone just got so much richer!
For the draw on Friday, October 21, the Lotto Max winning numbers that needed to be matched to win the grand prize are 1, 9, 25, 35, 41, 43 and 50.
It has been a record-breaking drought with no winner — the last win happened all the way back on August 9 when someone from Alberta scored $13 million.
The $70 million jackpot has been up for grabs since the draw on September 16.
Western Canada Lottery Corporation revealed that a ticket matching all seven winning numbers to take home the jackpot in the October 21 draw is from the Prairies.
That Lotto Max winning ticket was sold in Calgary so if that's where you bought yours get it out and check your numbers!
This is only the second time that the $70 million jackpot has been won in the Prairies.
In April 2022, someone from Regina bought a Lotto Max ticket in Dunmore, Alberta on the way to a family ski trip in B.C. and that ticket matched all seven numbers to win the $70 million grand prize.
In the Lotto Max draw on October 21, so many Maxmillions prizes have been won, including some that will be split between a few winners.
The Maxmillions winners are from all over the country with 11 winning tickets sold in Ontario, five in Quebec, B.C. and the Prairies and two in Atlantic Canada.
For Lotto Max's next draw on October 25, you'll have the chance to win the $50 million jackpot. Also, two Maxmillions will be available to be won.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.