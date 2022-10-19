Lotto Max's Next Draw Is Offering $133 Million & It's Almost The Biggest Prize Ever
So much money is up for grabs! 🤑
Get ready because the next Lotto Max draw has so much money up for grabs and it's almost the biggest lottery prize that's ever been offered in Canada's history!
In Lotto Max's next draw on Friday, October 21, the prize pool will be a massive $133 million.
That includes the $70 million jackpot which has gone unwon for weeks and an estimated 63 Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million.
This is an increase from the draw on Tuesday, October 18 when the $70 million jackpot and 62 Maxmillions were offered, making the total prize a whopping $132 million.
OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti told CTV News that the October 18 draw featured the second-biggest prize in Lotto Max history.
Back in June 2021, the Lotto Max prize pool was a record-breaking $140 million — $70 million grand prize and 70 $1 million Maxmillions.
At that time, the lottery's total prizes were on a roll of breaking records as the biggest in Canadian history.
Over a few weeks, the prizes were $117 million, $120 million, $128 million and then finally $140 million!
Also, Bitonti said this is the longest time in the lottery's history that the Lotto Max jackpot has gone without being won.
The last time somebody won a jackpot was for the draw on August 9 when the jackpot was $13 million. That winning ticket was sold in Alberta.
When it comes to the $70 million jackpot, it's been 10 draws with no winner. This streak of $70 million started with the draw on Friday, September 16.
Was Lotto Max won last night?
For the draw on Tuesday, October 18, nobody in Canada bought a winning ticket that matched all seven numbers to secure the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 18?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on October 18 are 12, 14, 23, 25, 39, 40 and 44. Also, 24 is the bonus.
For the Maxmillions, the winning numbers are:
When's the next Lotto Max draw?
Lotto Max's next draw will be taking place on Friday, October 21.
If you buy a ticket — or many, many tickets — you'll have the chance to win the $70 million jackpot or any of the 63 Maxmillions prizes that are worth $1 million each.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.