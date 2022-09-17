Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, September 16 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
So many Maxmillions worth $1 million each are available to be won as well!
Get ready because the Lotto Max winning numbers have been released and there is a $70 million jackpot available to be won!
It's time to get your Lotto Max tickets out for this draw and check if you won the huge grand prize or one of the 10 Maxmillions that are worth $1 million.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 16
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 16 are 2, 13, 24, 34, 39, 40 and 46. Plus, the bonus is 23.
For the Encore prize that's up for grabs in this draw, the winning number is 0286512.
Then, the winning numbers for the Maxmillions prizes are:
- 1, 2, 6, 7, 16, 35 and 49
- 1, 9, 15, 16, 26, 32 and 40
- 2, 4, 26, 35, 36, 43 and 50
- 4, 12, 30, 37, 43, 45 and 46
- 6, 16, 20, 25, 29, 35 and 45
- 7, 18, 27, 32, 33, 39 and 40
- 16, 24, 25, 29, 31, 36 and 50
- 16, 31, 33, 36, 39, 48 and 50
- 17, 19, 30, 41, 42, 43 and 47
- 17, 21, 24, 28, 34, 35 and 46
If you were hoping to take home the $70 million grand prize, you might be disappointed to find out that no winning ticket for the jackpot was sold anywhere in Canada.
None of the Maxmillions prizes were won either.
However, that does mean the next Lotto Max draw on September 20 will offer even more cash!
There will be a $70 million jackpot available to be won along with 23 Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 13
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the September 13 draw were 9, 10, 14, 32, 35, 36 and 46. Also, 47 was the bonus.
That number for Encore was 5275620.
With Maxmillions, the winning numbers for the eight prizes up for grabs were:
- 2, 4, 5, 11, 25, 37 and 45
- 2, 5, 18, 21, 22, 38 and 41
- 2, 8, 10, 15, 27, 29 and 49
- 3, 20, 22, 28, 29, 37 and 44
- 9, 18, 27, 38, 41, 43 and 46
- 14, 19, 20, 29, 41, 48 and 49
- 14, 28, 29, 34, 39, 42 and 43
- 25, 27, 33, 34, 38, 41 and 48
There was no winner of the $65 million jackpot that was available to be won with this draw. However, someone did match all seven numbers to win a Maxmillions prize!
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.