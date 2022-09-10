Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, September 9 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot
Two of the Maxmillions have been won! 👀
The Lotto Max winning numbers have now been revealed and you can check your tickets to see if you're a winner of the jackpot, Maxmillons or even just a free play.
With this Lotto Max draw on September 9, a $60 million jackpot is up for grabs along with six Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 9
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the September 9 draw are 1, 2, 15, 18, 29, 32 and 36. Then, the bonus is 9.
For Encore, the number to have on your tickets is 7677999.
The winning numbers for the six Maxmillions that are up for grabs are:
- 1, 2, 7, 14, 21, 34 and 35
- 1, 9, 23, 38, 39, 46 and 47
- 4, 13, 18, 32, 39, 48 and 50
- 5, 11, 29, 30, 35, 40 and 50
- 13, 21, 22, 27, 28, 36 and 43
- 14, 21, 30, 39, 46, 47 and 49
There is no winner of the $60 million jackpot for this draw but two Maxmillions were won with tickets sold in Ontario and the Prairies!
With the next Lotto Max draw on September 13, the jackpot will be a massive $65 million and there will also be eight Maxmillions available to be won.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 6
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the September 6 draw were 16, 22, 28, 30, 41, 46 and 47 with a bonus of 10.
With Encore, that number was 3364457.
There were four Maxmillions available to be won and those winning numbers were:
- 1, 5, 8, 14, 20, 31 and 40
- 1, 7, 15, 22, 35, 40 and 47
- 4, 15, 19, 21, 33, 34 and 46
- 6, 8, 12, 23, 27, 41 and 47
Nobody won the $55 million grand prize jackpot and none of the Maxmillions were won either.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.