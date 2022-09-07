Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, September 6 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
There's also four Maxmillions just waiting to be won!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on September 6 are out which means it's officially that time of the week again to check your tickets and see if you're a lucky winner.
For this Lotto Max draw, there's a $55 million jackpot available to be won as well as four individual Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 6
The Lotto Max winning numbers you want to see on your ticket are 16, 22, 28, 30, 41, 46 and 47. The bonus is 10.
The number you want to see in terms of Encore is 3364457.
For the four Maxmillion prizes that are available, the winning numbers are:
- 1, 5, 8, 14, 20, 31 and 40
- 1, 7, 15, 22, 35, 40 and 47
- 4, 15, 19, 21, 33, 34 and 46
- 6, 8, 12, 23, 27, 41 and 47
Unfortunately, no one bought a ticket that matched the winning numbers for the main jackpot or any of the Maxmillions — but that means the jackpot for the draw on Friday, September 9 will be $60 million, plus six Maxmillion prizes worth $1 million will also be available to be won.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 2
For the previous Lotto Max draw on September 2, the winning numbers were 8, 17, 21, 31, 34, 37 and 39. The bonus number was 7.
For Encore, the number was 7743491.
As for the two Maxmillions prizes, those winning numbers were:
- 6, 11, 18, 27, 40, 43 and 50
- 12, 20, 27, 28, 29, 31 and 48
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.