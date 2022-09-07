Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, September 6 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot

There's also four Maxmillions just waiting to be won!

Trending Staff Writer
A Lotto Max sign.

A Lotto Max sign.

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on September 6 are out which means it's officially that time of the week again to check your tickets and see if you're a lucky winner.

For this Lotto Max draw, there's a $55 million jackpot available to be won as well as four individual Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 6

The Lotto Max winning numbers you want to see on your ticket are 16, 22, 28, 30, 41, 46 and 47. The bonus is 10.

The number you want to see in terms of Encore is 3364457.

For the four Maxmillion prizes that are available, the winning numbers are:

  • 1, 5, 8, 14, 20, 31 and 40
  • 1, 7, 15, 22, 35, 40 and 47
  • 4, 15, 19, 21, 33, 34 and 46
  • 6, 8, 12, 23, 27, 41 and 47

Unfortunately, no one bought a ticket that matched the winning numbers for the main jackpot or any of the Maxmillions — but that means the jackpot for the draw on Friday, September 9 will be $60 million, plus six Maxmillion prizes worth $1 million will also be available to be won.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 2

For the previous Lotto Max draw on September 2, the winning numbers were 8, 17, 21, 31, 34, 37 and 39. The bonus number was 7.

For Encore, the number was 7743491.

As for the two Maxmillions prizes, those winning numbers were:

  • 6, 11, 18, 27, 40, 43 and 50
  • 12, 20, 27, 28, 29, 31 and 48
Although one person in B.C. won a Maxmillion, no one bought a winning ticket for the main jackpot of $50 million which bumped the pot up to $55 million for September 6 with four Maxmillions up for grabs.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...