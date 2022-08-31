Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, August 30 Are In & It's A $40 Million Jackpot
Did you pick up tickets for this draw? 👀
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on August 30 are out, so if you picked up a ticket or two, it's time to see if you've won big.
For this Lotto Max draw, there's a respectable jackpot of $40 million up for grabs. Winning that amount would be a great midweek surprise!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 30
The Lotto Max winning numbers you want to see on your ticket are 5, 8, 12, 23, 39, 41 and 48. The bonus is 50.
The number you want to see in terms of Encore is 0647993.
No one picked up a ticket that matches all seven of the winning numbers for the August 30 draw — but that means the draw for Friday, September 2 will have an estimated jackpot of $50 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 26
For the previous Lotto max draw on August 26, the winning numbers were 3, 11, 22, 26, 29, 46 and 48. The bonus number was 28.
The winning number for Encore was 9819733.
Since no one in the country picked up a ticket that matched all seven winning numbers, the $31 million jackpot got bumped up to $40 million for Tuesday's draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.