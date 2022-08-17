NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, August 16 Are In & It's A $15 Million Jackpot

Time to check your tickets!

Trending Staff Writer
A person holding a Lotto Max sign.

If you're feeling lucky and bought a ticket for this Tuesday's Lotto Max, it's officially that time of the week again to get them out and see if you've scored big.

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on August 16 are out and a respectable $15 million is on the table!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 16

The Lotto Max winning numbers you want to see on your ticket are 1, 2, 9, 21, 32, 33 and 43. The bonus is 36.

The number you want to see in terms of Encore is 4336762.

Unfortunately, no one picked up a ticket that matches all seven of the winning numbers — but that means the draw for Friday, August 19 will have a jackpot of $20 million!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 12

For the previous Lotto max draw on August 12, the winning numbers were 4, 10, 28, 36, 40, 44 and 47 with the bonus number being 19.

The winning number for Encore was 2557036.

Since no one bought a ticket that had all the winning numbers for the $10 million dollar jackpot, it bumped the winnings for the draw on August 16 up to $15 million.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

