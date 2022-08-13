Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, August 12 Are In & It's A $10 Million Jackpot
Are you a winner? 💸
Get ready because the Lotto Max winning numbers for the August 12 draw are now available and you can check if you're a winner of some big money or even just a free play.
With this Lotto Max draw, the jackpot that's waiting to be won is $10 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 12
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on August 12 are 4, 10, 28, 36, 40, 44 and 47. Plus, the bonus is 19.
When it comes to Encore, that winning number is 2557036.
There was no ticket sold anywhere in Canada that matched all seven numbers to win the $10 million jackpot for this draw.
So, that means the grand prize will rise to $15 million for the next Lotto Max draw that's on August 16!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 9
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the August 9 draw were 16, 19, 25, 26, 27, 33 and 45, with 38 as the bonus.
For Encore, the winning number was 4732623.
A winning ticket was sold in Alberta that matched all seven numbers to win the $13 million Lotto Max jackpot that was up for grabs with the draw!
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.