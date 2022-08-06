Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, August 5 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
It's time to check your tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed so get your tickets out to see if you're a winner!
For the Lotto Max draw on August 5, there is a $55 million jackpot up for grabs and there are also four Maxmillions available that are worth $1 million each.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 5
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the August 5 draw are 7, 16, 19, 33, 36, 48 and 49. Then, the bonus is 5.
For Encore, the winning number is 8227376.
The Maxmillions winning numbers for this draw are:
- 4, 19, 20, 29, 30, 39 and 48
- 6, 7, 10, 11, 27, 34 and 36
- 9, 16, 17, 34, 48, 49 and 50
- 9, 21, 34, 35, 37, 46 and 48
Somebody is taking home the $55 million jackpot thanks to a winning ticket that was sold in Ontario.
One Maxmillions prize has been won in the Prairies.
The next Lotto Max draw on August 9 will offer a $13 million jackpot.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 2
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on August 2 were 4, 5, 15, 18, 22, 28 and 32. The bonus was 19.
With Encore, the number to have was 0050016.
For the Maxmillions that were available, the winning numbers were:
- 2, 15, 22, 31, 37, 42 and 48
- 6, 7, 14, 21, 22, 37 and 47
Nobody bought a ticket that matched all seven numbers to win the $50 million jackpot that was offered.
A winning ticket for one of the Maxmillions prizes was sold in B.C.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.