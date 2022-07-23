Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, July 22 Are In & It's A $25 Million Jackpot
It's time to check your numbers! 💸
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released for the draw on July 22 so get your tickets out and check your numbers!
If you bought tickets for this Lotto Max draw, you have the chance to win the $25 million jackpot that's up for grabs.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 22
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the July 22 draw are 1, 9, 19, 34, 37, 39 and 49. Then the bonus is 6.
With Encore, the winning number is 9646387.
No winning ticket has been sold anywhere in Canada for this draw so the $25 million jackpot is unclaimed.
For the next Lotto Max draw on July 26, the grand prize that will be available to be won will go up to $30 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 19
The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 19 were 6, 9, 17, 19, 31, 34 and 46. Also, the bonus was 4.
For Encore, the number to have on your ticket was 9155021.
Nobody won the $20 million jackpot that was offered with the draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.