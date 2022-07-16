NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, July 15 Are In & It's A $15 Million Jackpot

Get your tickets out!

The Lotto Max winning numbers are out now so check your tickets to see if your numbers make you a winner.

For this Lotto Max draw on July 15, the jackpot is $15 million and even though it's not the massive $70 million, it's still a good chunk of change!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 15

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on July 15 are 4, 7, 12, 18, 29, 47 and 49, with 48 as the bonus.

For those who also get Encore on their tickets, the winning number is 3645844.

There is no winner for this draw, meaning nobody is taking home the $15 million grand prize that's up for grabs.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on July 19 will offer a bigger jackpot of $20 million!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 12

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the July 12 draw were 8, 11, 15, 16, 26, 29 and 40. Then, the bonus was 37.

For Encore, the winning number was 0054158.

Since no one bought a ticket that matched all of the winning numbers, nobody won the $10 million jackpot.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

