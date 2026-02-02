This Lotto Max winner took a while to check his ticket and didn't realize he won $15 million
"I couldn't quite believe it and had to scan again."
This Lotto Max winner scored a $15 million jackpot but didn't know it for a while because he waited to check his ticket.
Then, when he finally scanned the ticket, he did it twice to make sure it was real.
It was just announced that Tae Seong Lee of Edmonton won the jackpot in the Lotto Max draw on October 7, 2025.
Lee bought the winning ticket from Petro Canada at 3003 Calgary Trail in Edmonton.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for that draw were 5, 6, 16, 26, 29, 37, and 44.
Lee told Lotto Spot that he took a while to check his ticket. So, that's why he's been revealed as a winner months after the draw!
When he finally went to the store to scan the ticket and see if he won money or a free play, he was shocked to see the $15 million win on the screen.
"I've always dreamed of this day," he said. "But when I first found out, I couldn't quite believe it and had to scan again."
Lee told his wife about the Lotto Max jackpot win, and then he told his daughter. Both of them celebrated with him, and they started talking about what he would do with the money.
Lotto Max winner Tae Seong Lee with a $15 million cheque.Lotto Spot
"The first thing on my mind is paying off our mortgage," Lee said. "Maybe I'll replace our car after that."
This new Lotto Max winner has more plans for his millions.
"I've also always wanted to travel more and do more community and charity work," Lee said. "This will allow me to do all of that."
He hasn't been able to see his mother in a few years, but now he can.
"I'll finally be able to go see my mom in Korea!"
Lee told Lotto Spot that it feels surreal to have a winning ticket after years of dreaming about getting the jackpot.
"My coworkers all have a dream to win, and they buy tickets like I do," he said. "So, it's truly amazing to win like this."
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.