Lotto Max winner got $1 million and didn't even pick the numbers for the ticket

A recent Lotto Max winner didn't select the numbers on the ticket that won her $1 million.

The winning ticket was in a lottery pack, and she "couldn't believe" the last ticket she checked in the pack made her a millionaire!

It was announced that Edmonton resident Linda Ostopchuk won a Maxmillions prize in the Lotto Max draw on December 9, 2025.

Ostopchuk purchased the winning Lotto Max ticket from Paula's Lottery at Northgate Mall in Edmonton.

The Lotto Max winning numbers she matched to win the $1 million Maxmillions prize were 1, 5, 10, 26, 30, 41, and 42.

Ostopchuk revealed that she buys a Super Pack every couple of weeks, but doesn't always check them right away.

Super Packs have Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49 and other lottery tickets. Those tickets are quick picks, which means you don't choose your own numbers.

So, Ostopchuk won the Maxmillions prize with a ticket of randomly selected numbers!

"I went to the store to go check several tickets and sure enough, the last ticket in the bunch was a winner," Ostopchuk told Lotto Spot. "I couldn't believe it. I cried outside afterwards."

Then, she revealed the $1 million win to people she knows.

"My co-workers all told me I deserved it," she said. "They were very nice and supportive when I told them the good news."

Ostopchuk shared with Lotto Spot that she's still in shock over the $1 million win, but she already has a few ideas about what to do with the money.

"I'm going to the bank to talk to a financial advisor, and then I'm taking a trip to Mexico," she said. "After that, I'll take it step by step."

She also said it's hard to believe that she's a millionaire now.

"I've never won this much before in my life."

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

