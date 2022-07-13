Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, July 12 Are In & It's A $10 Million Jackpot
Time to see if you've won big!
It's that time again! The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on July 12 are finally here so it's time to get those tickets out to see if you're the lucky winner.
For this Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, a grand prize of $10 million is available to be won. How exciting!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 12
The seven Lotto Max winning numbers for the July 12 draw are 8, 11, 15, 16, 26, 29 and 40. The bonus is 37.
If you tried your luck with Encore, the winning number for that is 0054158.
Since no one bought a ticket with all seven winning numbers, the jackpot for the draw on Friday, July 15 will get bumped up to $15 million.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 8
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the July 8 draw were 07, 12, 14, 18, 46, 47 and 49. The bonus was 19.
If you played Encore, that number to have for that was 1114645.
A winning ticket matching all seven numbers was sold in B.C. which reset the Lotto Max grand prize for July 12 to $10 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.