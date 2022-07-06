NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, July 5 Are In & It's A $26 Million Jackpot

Did you buy tickets? 💰

Trending Staff Writer
A woman holding a Lotto Max sign.

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

If you decided to try your luck at Lotto Max, it's time to get your tickets out to see if you've become a whole lot richer.

If you matched all seven of the Lotto Max winning numbers for the July 5 draw, you'll be taking home a cheque for a cool $26 million!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 5

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on July 5 are 12, 29, 33, 35, 38, 41 and 46. The bonus is 13.

For those who bought Encore, that number is 6840687.

No one bought a ticket that matched all seven of the winning numbers which means the jackpot for the draw on Friday, July 8 will be an exciting $33 million!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 1

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on July 1 were 1, 11, 13, 14, 25, 36 and 47. The bonus was 50.

For those who played Encore, that number was 1724589.

There was no winning ticket sold in Canada that matched all seven of the winning numbers which bumped the pot for the July 5 draw up to $26 million.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

