NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

lotto max

Lotto Max Winner From Ottawa Couldn't Believe How Much He Won & Had To 'Check Again'

He said he was "surprised by all the zeroes."

Ottawa News Reporter
Lotto Max winner, Donald Siurna.

Lotto Max winner, Donald Siurna.

Courtesy of OLG

A man from Richmond in Ottawa won Ontario's Lotto Max over the Canada Day weekend and earned $500,000 to line his metaphorical pockets.

On July 3, Donald Siurna took home the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's Maxmillion prize through a ticket he bought at King's Your Independent Grocer on Perth Street in Richmond.

"I've been playing the lottery for a long time," Siurna said in an OLG press release. "This is my first big win."

But Siurna said all of the zeros that he won surprised him. At first, his wife thought he only won $5,000. So, he said he checked his ticket again.

"I checked my ticket using the OLG App after the draw," he said. He then went on to say that he told his wife "to check again" after the initial confusion.

According to the OLG press release, Siurna said he and his wife "will relax and enjoy life." But he also said he plans to pay off his mortgage and finish up some house projects. Can't get off the hook that easy, right?

OLG asks winners to claim their prizes at the OLG prize centre, which is located in Toronto. It adds that wins between $1,000 and just under $50,000 should be submitted online or mailed in. Folks who win over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098, where you can discuss your options further.

The Lotto Max takes place every Tuesday and Friday in Ontario, and tickets are $5 to play. So, good luck buying that winning ticket!

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...