Lotto Max Winner From Ottawa Couldn't Believe How Much He Won & Had To 'Check Again'
He said he was "surprised by all the zeroes."
A man from Richmond in Ottawa won Ontario's Lotto Max over the Canada Day weekend and earned $500,000 to line his metaphorical pockets.
On July 3, Donald Siurna took home the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's Maxmillion prize through a ticket he bought at King's Your Independent Grocer on Perth Street in Richmond.
"I've been playing the lottery for a long time," Siurna said in an OLG press release. "This is my first big win."
But Siurna said all of the zeros that he won surprised him. At first, his wife thought he only won $5,000. So, he said he checked his ticket again.
"I checked my ticket using the OLG App after the draw," he said. He then went on to say that he told his wife "to check again" after the initial confusion.
According to the OLG press release, Siurna said he and his wife "will relax and enjoy life." But he also said he plans to pay off his mortgage and finish up some house projects. Can't get off the hook that easy, right?
OLG asks winners to claim their prizes at the OLG prize centre, which is located in Toronto. It adds that wins between $1,000 and just under $50,000 should be submitted online or mailed in. Folks who win over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098, where you can discuss your options further.
The Lotto Max takes place every Tuesday and Friday in Ontario, and tickets are $5 to play. So, good luck buying that winning ticket!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.